This article introduces njt (amalgamation of NMSG+JSON+tool), a newconvenience tool used for working with base:encode(JSON) NMSGs at thecommand line. With this tool, the user has a previously unavailablecommand-line interface to serialize arbitrary JSON as NMSGbase:encode(JSON) protocol data units (PDUs) or de-serializebase:encode(JSON) NMSG PDUs to JSON.

To get the most from this article, it is recommended that you be comfortablewith the material from the following Farsight Security Blog articles: [...]