news
today's howtos
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Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-03-23 [Older] The Easiest Way to Manage Dotfiles Using GNU Stow
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Make Tech Easier ☛ 2026-03-17 [Older] How to Manage Users from the Command Line in Linux
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DomainTools ☛ NMSG and JSON encoding
This article introduces njt (amalgamation of NMSG+JSON+tool), a newconvenience tool used for working with base:encode(JSON) NMSGs at thecommand line. With this tool, the user has a previously unavailablecommand-line interface to serialize arbitrary JSON as NMSGbase:encode(JSON) protocol data units (PDUs) or de-serializebase:encode(JSON) NMSG PDUs to JSON.
To get the most from this article, it is recommended that you be comfortablewith the material from the following Farsight Security Blog articles: [...]
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Dan Langille ☛ Creating a FreeBSD virtual machine using bhyve-vm
I had a need for FreeBSD-16.0-CURRENT.
I’m already using sysutils/vm-bhyve (Management system for bhyve virtual machines, relevant blog post).
These steps really are very short notes.
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Amit Patel ☛ Optimizing page size
My XSLT template and CSS styling are global. They apply to the more than 30 years of pages I’ve written. That means whenever I change the XSLT or CSS, I need to make sure the change works for the entire site, over 800 articles. Until now I’ve been doing that manually by spot checking the popular articles.
While working on my SDF font guide, I noticed an issue with the white space. There were some spaces missing. It’s easy to work around, so I did — I added in a few places. This has been a problem for a while and I just work around it each time. After I finished the project, I decided to dig into the root cause.
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[Old] Anya Shanahan ☛ sshd 9.8 PerSourcePenalties
How it works:
Every time you hit one of the events, your IP is penalized by the quantity of seconds presented for the option in question, so for example there is an option authfail. Every time you fail to authenticate, your IP is applied with that number of seconds as a penalty.
When that amount of penalty time exceeds min, then you have the penalty applied to your IP address.