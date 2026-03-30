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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2026



Quoting: After 6 Years, One of Wayland’s Most Annoying Problems is Finally Getting Fixed —

Basically, it's a set of rules that is used by your desktop environment and applications for talking to each other for saving and restoring the window state.

With this fresh new protocol, written natively for Wayland, the concept of session management existed in the previous X11 display server but it is finally coming to Wayland.

If you are curious, XDG stands for Cross Desktop Group. The X could have been Xorg or X11 once upon a time. Actually, it's all under the freedesktop.org organization that creates standards that work across all desktop environments in Linux.