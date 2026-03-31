Recent Valnet Articles on Proxmox and Homelabs

I haven't been using Proxmox for too long, at least not compared to some of my esteemed colleagues. It has been a few years, but the primary reason for my sticking to my guns and running everything off a prebuilt network-attached storage (NAS) enclosure was simplicity. Synology, Asustor, and other brands all run some form of Linux on their devices, but the OS is heavily tailored to storage and running a few packages. As the home lab grew, I found that the NAS was no longer enough, and that's where Proxmox came into play.

My home lab went from running comfortably on a single low-powered device to requiring multiple platforms for services, experiments, running large language models (LLMs), and more. I had come across Proxmox countless times before the switch, but I always thought it would overcomplicate my home lab instead of simplifying a rather complex expansion. Proxmox always seemed like it belongs in the data center, but it also has a place on a PC or two at home.