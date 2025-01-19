posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2025



Quoting: Linux 6.1.126 —

I'm announcing the release of the 6.1.126 kernel.

Only upgrade if 6.1.125 did not build properly for you. If it did build properly, no need to upgrade. Thanks to Ron Economos for the fix for this issue.

The updated 6.1.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.1.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h