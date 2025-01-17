Programming Leftovers
Jeremy Cherfas ☛ Comments plugin fixed again
Reading that, I had left myself enough clues to solve the problem again without great difficulty, even though I have no clue why the solution got lost along the way. That’s just the way of things, although now me is increasingly grateful to past me for this kind of advice.
Rlang ☛ My experience of getting codechecked
This year I was finalizing and publishing one of my own research projects. My coauthors and I took many steps to make the project as reproducible as possible.
Because I am setting up a codecheck workflow to check the reproducibility of research results for researchers at my institute, I was eager to submit my own work to the test. How reproducible would our work be when submitted to an external test?
Perl ☛ Yet Another Perl-Powered Company: Geolytica
The beauty of Perl lies in its backward compatibility. Despite our codebase spanning over two decades, upgrading Perl across versions has never broken our code. In contrast, with other languages, we’ve observed issues like API changes causing extensive refactoring or even rewrites. Perl’s design allows for seamless integration of old and new code, which is vital for our specific needs.
Rakulang ☛ 2025.01 Happy 𝚺 (^10)»³
The number 2025 has quite a few numeric properties, as Anton Antonov shows in their already second blog post this year! The first being “Doomsday clock parsing and plotting” (/r/rakulang comments). What a way to start the year!
University of Toronto ☛ Some stuff about how Apache's mod_wsgi runs your Python apps (as of 5.0)
We use mod_wsgi to host our Django application, but if I understood the various mod_wsgi settings for how to run your Python WSGI application when I originally set it up, I've forgotten it all since then. Due to recent events, exactly how mod-wsgi runs our application and what we can control about that is now quite relevant, so I spent some time looking into things and trying to understand settings. Now it's time to write all of this down before I forget it (again).
