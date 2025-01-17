Tim goes on to list a lot about why HTML is great: how it can shape-shift across machines, how fault-tolerant it is, etc. But as I’ve been working on this big project lately I realize there’s something else about the design of HTML that I adore: predictability.

You can add a CSS class to basically every HTML element. You can slap an ARIA role on anything (although be very careful about that!). You’ve got your shorthand attributes to toggle behavior on and off that work predictably. And much of these features work across all components so that if you learn how one component does something then you’ve actually learned something much bigger: you’ve learned the system itself.

This is the sign of a good language!