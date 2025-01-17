today's howtos
How to Install Waterfox Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
Waterfox Browser is an excellent option for those who want a browser that respects their privacy. It is open source and, based on Mozilla Firefox, has public source code as well; users can check the Waterfox browser on its Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub page.
WhichUK ☛ How to password-protect a PDF file in less than 30 seconds [Ed: Why not GNU/Linux?]
You can keep your personal documents secure on a backdoored Windows PC or Mac by using this simple tech tip from our experts
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Miniconda on Debian 12
Miniconda is the mini version of Anaconda Distribution with fewer packages but powerful enough to set up your Python/R and data science projects. This guide teaches you how to install Miniconda on a GNU/Linux Debian 12 server. You'll learn to use the 'conda' command line to create and manage virtual environments and packages.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install NetBox IRM (Infrastructure Resource Modelling Tool) on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
NetBox is an Infrastructure Resource Modelling (IRM) designed for network automation and infrastructure engineering. This tutorial will show you how to install Netbox IRM on the Ubuntu 24.04 server with PostgreSQL as the database and Apache as a reverse proxy.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Joomla with Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Joomla is flexible and open-source content management for building websites and online publications. Powered by PHP, it can be used for multiple scenarios, such as forums, photo galleries, e-commerce, and other web-based applications.
James G ☛ Learning about web design
Over the last few months, I have been learning more about web design. I have been experimenting with layout, learning about colours, figuring out what types of fonts are available and using them in different contexts. Thus far, there have been three facets to my learning: noting, making, and understanding.
Fernando Borretti ☛ Adding Colour to macOS Folder Icons
And with ImageMagick you can apply colour changes. I experimented with a few options, the hardest parts are getting away from the initial blue bias, and preserving the drop shadow. This works somewhat: [...]
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Don’t Wrap Figure in a Link
Now the link is wrapping a container that does not have an accessible name — remember it doesn’t get its name from its contents. It’s a not a text node.
Take a moment to guess how that might be announced.
Chris ☛ Limiting Process Memory with systemd-run
I haven’t figured out how to make ghc consume less memory without changing the code11 I’m thinking of biting the bullet and upgrading the machine to the full 64 gb it can take – 96 gb is also tempting but I see no reason for it. but I have found a way to avoid the unpleasantness of thrashing. We can create a script called m24gr containing
Robin Rendle ☛ Learnable by default
Tim goes on to list a lot about why HTML is great: how it can shape-shift across machines, how fault-tolerant it is, etc. But as I’ve been working on this big project lately I realize there’s something else about the design of HTML that I adore: predictability.
You can add a CSS class to basically every HTML element. You can slap an ARIA role on anything (although be very careful about that!). You’ve got your shorthand attributes to toggle behavior on and off that work predictably. And much of these features work across all components so that if you learn how one component does something then you’ve actually learned something much bigger: you’ve learned the system itself.
This is the sign of a good language!
ID Root ☛ How To Install Notepad Next on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Notepad Next is a powerful, open-source text editor that brings the beloved features of Notepad++ to GNU/Linux systems. For Ubuntu users looking to enhance their text editing experience, installing Notepad Next on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is an excellent choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Memcached on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Memcached is a powerful, distributed memory caching system that can significantly boost the performance of your web applications. By reducing database load and caching frequently accessed data, Memcached helps improve response times and scalability.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on Fedora 41
Grafana is a powerful open-source platform for data visualization and monitoring, widely used by developers and system administrators to analyze metrics and logs from various data sources. With its user-friendly interface and extensive plugin ecosystem, Grafana allows users to create dynamic dashboards that provide real-time insights into their applications and infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Memcached on Fedora 41
Memcached is a popular open-source caching solution that boosts performance and enhances the speed of dynamic websites and applications by storing frequently accessed data in RAM. By reducing the overhead of frequent database queries and repetitive computations, Memcached greatly improves user responsiveness.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Fedora 41 [Ed: Absolutely terrible idea as this is proprietary spyware controlled by the most hostile company and all user passwords get stolen and passed to the NSA too]
Microsoft Edge has emerged as a popular web browser, known for its speed, security, and unique features. As more users turn to Linux, the demand for Edge on distributions like Fedora 41 has increased.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on openSUSE
OpenCV, or Open Source Computer Vision Library, is a powerful tool for image processing and computer vision projects. It provides a comprehensive set of functionalities that enable developers to work with images and videos effectively.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Angular on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky GNU/Linux 9 is a robust, enterprise-ready operating system built from Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux sources, making it stable and well-suited for a wide range of server and development tasks.
