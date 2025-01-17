posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2025



Quoting: Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes —

Deepin, a distro known for its emphasis on delivering a visually stunning user experience, has released a preview of its upcoming Deepin 25 release. Powered by the latest and greatest Linux kernel 6.12 and based on the stable’s Debian 12 branch, it offers a glimpse of what’s to come shortly.

And let me tell you—the changes are significant—some might even call them fundamental—as they reshape the operating system’s functions. Here’s what I mean.

Arguably, the most significant innovation in Deepin 25 is Solid, a new operating system framework that strengthens security and reliability. At its core, Solid sets essential system directories as read-only, thereby preventing unauthorized access or harmful modifications.