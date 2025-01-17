Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and System76

Two years ago, Ian Scott created the picoGUS card that uses ISA sound card emulation using the RaspPi’s Pico’s microcontroller. My July 2023 post was the first post to mention the card and I’ve had it on my radar ever since. Last summer I received my own copy and tried assembling it into the trusty 80486—except that that didn’t work out well because the card was… too small? After fixing the motherboard standoffs, the motherboard broke down. Four months later I finally replaced it, only to experience another sound card related issue: CPU/BUS sound interference.