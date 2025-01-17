Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and System76
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Compute Module case studies
One of the pleasures of working at Raspberry Pi is getting to see the fantastic things other businesses are achieving with our hardware: we see companies around the world putting our devices to uses we’d never imagined. Here are a few favourite success stories using the most versatile Raspberry Pi — our Compute Module.
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi awards prizes for the RP2350 Hacking Challenge
Keen to change that perception, Raspberry Pi offered a $10,000 prize to the first person to retrieve a secret value from the OTP memory on the device. According to Pi supremo Eben Upton, "Our aim was to smoke out weaknesses early, so that we could fix them before RP2350 became widely deployed in secure applications."
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ The PicoGUS, a Modern ISA Sound Card
Two years ago, Ian Scott created the picoGUS card that uses ISA sound card emulation using the RaspPi’s Pico’s microcontroller. My July 2023 post was the first post to mention the card and I’ve had it on my radar ever since. Last summer I received my own copy and tried assembling it into the trusty 80486—except that that didn’t work out well because the card was… too small? After fixing the motherboard standoffs, the motherboard broke down. Four months later I finally replaced it, only to experience another sound card related issue: CPU/BUS sound interference.
System76 ☛ System76 Workstations Chosen to Feature New Tech at CES and COVESA
Two beastly System76 computers are in the spotlight at conferences this month. Thelio Mega, our dual-GPU deep learning workstation; and Thelio Astra, our Ampere-powered arm64 workstation for autonomous driving and software-defined vehicles showcase their prowess with two automated demos at CES and COVESA.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ 486 PC Build
A lot of people my age went from the 8bit era to the 16bit era and then PCs. I took a very different route and, as such, I want to build a machine compatible with what I would have had in the 90s.