Conferences/Education: FOSDEM 2025 and 2025 Perl and Raku Conference
-
Gentoo ☛ FOSDEM 2025
It’s FOSDEM time again! Join us at Université Libre de Bruxelles, Campus du Solbosch, in Brussels, Belgium. The upcoming FOSDEM 2025 will be held on February 1st and 2nd 2025. Our developers will be happy to greet all open source enthusiasts at our Gentoo stand (exact location still to be announced), which we will share this year with then Gentoo-based Flatcar Container Linux. Of course there’s also the chance to celebrate 25 years of compiling! Visit this year’s wiki page to see who’s coming and for more practical information.
-
[Old] FOSDEM ☛ FOSDEM 2025 - Accepted stands
With great pleasure we can announce that the following projects will have a stand at FOSDEM 2025 (1st & 2nd February).
This is the list of stands (in alphabetic order): [...]
-
Perl ☛ Get ready for the 2025 Perl and Raku Conference!
This year’s conference format is a little different from past years, in a more-streamlined format. On Friday, June 27, we’ll have a day-long add-on class session, then the main conference on Saturday and Sunday, June 28 and 29. Lightning talks are scheduled both days, an we have an exciting keynote from a new voice to our community on Saturday morning: David Both, a writer, speaker, trainer, and long-time proponent of the Linux Philosophy.