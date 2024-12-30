today's howtos
Markup from Hell ☛ datalists are more powerful than you think - HTMHell
Depending on the context, having pre-defined values can possibly speed up the form filling by users.
Please, note that <datalist> should be seen as a progressive enhancement because of some points: [...]
PC World ☛ Guide: Build your own router/firewall with Opnsense
Do you like fiddling with computers and fancy the idea of taking on a more advanced project? Then I have a suggestion: Build your own router/firewall.
With a router running a more advanced operating system on more powerful hardware than standard consumer routers, a whole world of new possibilities opens up. Although there is a learning curve and can feel complicated at first, it actually becomes easier to do things that might be possible with a router from, for example, Asus, but are really complicated.
University of Toronto ☛ In an unconfigured Vim, I want to do ':set paste' right away
Recently I wound up using a FreeBSD machine, where I promptly installed vim for my traditional reason. When I started modifying some files, I had contents to paste in from another xterm window, so I tapped my middle mouse button while in insert mode (ie, I did the standard xterm 'paste text' thing). You may imagine the 'this is my face' meme when what vim inserted was the last thing I'd deleted in vim on that FreeBSD machine, instead of my X text selection.
For my future use, the cure for this is ':set paste', which turns off basically all of vim's special handling of pasted text. I've traditionally used this to override things like vim auto-indenting or auto-commenting the text I'm pasting in, but it also turns off vim's special mouse handling, which is generally active in terminal windows, including over SSH.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on Fedora 41
Kodi offers a feature-rich platform for organizing and streaming various types of media, including movies, TV shows, music, and photos. Its customizable interface and extensive add-on library make it a top choice for creating a personalized entertainment hub.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OwnCloud on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OwnCloud on CentOS Stream 10. OwnCloud is an open-source file hosting software that allows you to create your own private clown storage system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Linux Mint 22
Kdenlive is a powerful open-source video editing software that provides a robust platform for both amateur and professional video editors. If you’re using Linux Mint 22, installing Kdenlive can enhance your video editing experience significantly.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/12/29
Cleared half my tabs and none of my inbox… I think I’ll get started on next week’s Lazy Reading right now. Every Single Noise In The World. (via) Domain Naming. (also via) A Guide to Commodore PETs. I love the shape. Frequently asked questions about signal handling in C.
Nico Cartron ☛ Installing Domoticz as a FreeBSD Jail on TrueNAS
This is not super high on my priority list, but I'd like to move my Domoticz instance off the Raspberry Pi it's currently running on, to a FreeBSD Jail: I recently had to reinstall Raspberry Pi OS (Debian) and Domoticz on a new SD Card, and restore a backup, as the SD Card decided to die all of a sudden...
Emmanuel Kasper: Accessing Atari ST disk images on Linux
This post leverages support for Atari Hard Disk Interface Partition (AHDI) partition tables in the GNU/Linux kernel, activated by default in Debian, and in the
partedpartition editor.