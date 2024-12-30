Recently I wound up using a FreeBSD machine, where I promptly installed vim for my traditional reason. When I started modifying some files, I had contents to paste in from another xterm window, so I tapped my middle mouse button while in insert mode (ie, I did the standard xterm 'paste text' thing). You may imagine the 'this is my face' meme when what vim inserted was the last thing I'd deleted in vim on that FreeBSD machine, instead of my X text selection.

For my future use, the cure for this is ':set paste', which turns off basically all of vim's special handling of pasted text. I've traditionally used this to override things like vim auto-indenting or auto-commenting the text I'm pasting in, but it also turns off vim's special mouse handling, which is generally active in terminal windows, including over SSH.