Applications: Release of GNU Taler 0.14, some software recommendations, and "two very different things" called "package managers"
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: GNU Taler 0.14 released
We are happy to announce the release of GNU Taler v0.14.
Medevel ☛ Meet Docmost: Self-Hosted Collaborative Wiki and Documentation Tool
If you're running self-hosted projects, managing documentation and knowledge bases shouldn't be a hassle.
Enter Docmost, an open-source, collaborative tool designed to help you create, collaborate, and share knowledge seamlessly.
Medevel ☛ Eidos: An Open-Source Knowledge Management System with Hey Hi (AI) Tools
If you're looking for a potential alternative to Notion that embraces the open-source philosophy and integrates Hey Hi (AI) tools, Eidos is a project worth checking out. Hosted on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub, Eidos is a Work-in-Progress (WIP) knowledge management system that aims to revolutionize how we manage and organize information.
Hisham ☛ There are two very different things called "package managers"
Earlier today, Ludovic Courtès asked these questions on Mastodon:Are npm/crates.io just a different approach to distributing software, compared to GNU/Linux distros?
Or is there something more fundamental about their approach, how it affects user/developer relations, and how if affects user autonomy?
My take on these questions is that to me there are two fundamental differences:
1) npm/crates.io/LuaRocks (language package managers) are package managers for programmers. They ship primarily modules/libraries; apt/rpm/etc (system package managers) are package managers for end-users. I don’t expect a non-programmer to ever use cargo but I expect a Ubuntu user to use apt (even if via a GUI).