today's howtos
Medevel ☛ Bring Medical Imaging to Life: How to Set Up Your Own DICOMweb-PACS Server in Minutes!
Setting up a DICOMweb-enabled PACS server can significantly enhance your medical imaging workflow.
In this guide, we'll explore the essentials of DICOM, PACS, and DICOMweb, and provide a step-by-step tutorial on installing the dicomweb-pacs server on your system.
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Switch Desktop Environments in Fedora
Fedora is a popular GNU/Linux distribution known for its cutting-edge features and stability.
How to Install Telnet on AlmaLinux 9
Telnet was a popular network protocol used to communicate with a remote device over a TCP/IP network; however, with gradual advancement and the availability of other secure protocols, such as SSH, it has largely been replaced. However, Telnet is still used mainly for testing and identifying problems in a network service.