The Raspberry Pi 500 Would be a Decent Desktop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 16, 2024,

updated Dec 16, 2024



ONE week ago Raspberry Pi 500 was unveiled. That's nearly 3 years since we bought a Raspberry Pi 400 for Rianne to use at work. We sold this Raspberry Pi 400 a few months ago for a price close to that for which we had purchased it.

The Raspberry Pi 500 is certainly a powerful machine. It can do what most people need a computer to do, it doesn't use much electricity (this matters more when power bills are increased), it's quiet, and it doesn't take much space. Never mind the price... that's not something we should even focus on.

Speaking from personal experience, the Raspberry Pi as a desktop works reasonably well. It has all the crucial ports. In my experience, the main Achilles heel is the storage and its reliability; however, with the Raspberry Pi 500 adding and working from external storage (like an external SSD drive) should be feasible and trivial.

So consider giving the Raspberry Pi 500 a go. █