Linux 6.13-rc3

Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays, but doing the statistics on rc3 that doesn't actually seem to be the case - this looks very regular both in number of commits and in diff size. In fact, the diff is a bit on the larger side, but that is admittedly almost entirely due to the revert of a unicode change that then makes the diff large due to a generated data file.

So everything looks normal so far. xfs may stand out in the shortlog below, but the bulk of the diff (ignoring that generated unicode table) is still mostly random driver updates.

Linus