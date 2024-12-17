GNU/Linux, Red Hat, and Free Software

In the open source world, there’s a saying that “given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow.” At Bugzilla, we’ve taken this principle to heart with our belief that “bugs are cheap” — a philosophy that transforms challenges into opportunities for collaborative problem-solving.

In this post, you will learn more about Mayank Bansal, whose journey embodies the true spirit of open source collaboration. For over a decade, Mayank has contributed across multiple aspects of Firefox development, including web performance. With his experience, he’s known for his exceptional skill in identifying the culprit of performance regression, and has even outpaced our automated alerting system! He’s also been recently appointed as the first official Community Performance Sheriff. Read on to uncover his insider tips and best practices for meaningful open source contributions.

Q: You’ve been a part of the Mozilla community since 2012. What initially inspired you to start contributing?

I have always been interested in software performance. I started using Firefox in 2009. Sometime in 2010-2011, Firefox announced it was working on graphics hardware acceleration, which was a novel technique then. That really piqued my interest. A developer who worked on the graphics backend for Firefox wrote a blog about the progress. I tested the Firefox beta builds on some graphic intensive websites and posted my findings on their blog. The developer responded to my comments and then filed a bug on Bugzilla to track it.