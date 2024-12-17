GNU/Linux, Red Hat, and Free Software
Audiocasts/Shows
The Cyber Show ☛ The Cyber Show #036 | S4 | In The Chair | Paid in Full [Ed: Direct The Cyber Show ☛ link to MP3]
In this episode of The Cyber Show, we channel the hustle of the 2002 film 'Paid in Full' into the world of digital payments. Martin Petrov of Integrity360, a 20-year veteran in the field, breaks down the upcoming PCI DSS 4.0 changes, combatting fraudsters, and the art of embedding security into point-of-sale systems, amongst other important topics on the ever-changing landscape of digital currency.
Applications
Medevel ☛ Boost Your Productivity with These Free Open-Source Stay Focus Tools
Staying focused in today’s world of endless distractions can be tough, especially for developers, creators, and freelancers. The constant barrage of notifications, social control media pings, and work-related tasks can derail productivity.
Medevel ☛ Escape the Giants: 10 Self-Hosted Note-Taking Apps to Replace Notion and Evernote
A note-taking app helps you organize thoughts, ideas, tasks, and information in one place. It goes beyond just jotting down notes; it’s a productivity tool.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ kernel: swap_pager: cannot allocate bio
Some may want to point out: unused RAM is wasted RAM. However, this server gets some peaks. It runs the dbclone jail which loads up database backups to make sure they load. I’m sure that suck up memory.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ AI use cases: Preparing for your first AI pilot project
An executive’s guide to navigating the era of constant innovation
Red Hat Official ☛ Automatically acquire and renew certificates using mod_md and Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) in Identity Management (IdM)
Currently, mod_md is the only ACME client implementation completely supported and provided by Red Hat. For this article, I use Apache httpd with mod_md, designed to simplify and automate infrastructure security by reducing certificate lifetimes and avoiding manual actions that are prone to error. This article includes new features of mod_md in RHEL 9.5.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ About:Community: Contributor spotlight – Mayank Bansal
In the open source world, there’s a saying that “given enough eyeballs, all bugs are shallow.” At Bugzilla, we’ve taken this principle to heart with our belief that “bugs are cheap” — a philosophy that transforms challenges into opportunities for collaborative problem-solving.
In this post, you will learn more about Mayank Bansal, whose journey embodies the true spirit of open source collaboration. For over a decade, Mayank has contributed across multiple aspects of Firefox development, including web performance. With his experience, he’s known for his exceptional skill in identifying the culprit of performance regression, and has even outpaced our automated alerting system! He’s also been recently appointed as the first official Community Performance Sheriff. Read on to uncover his insider tips and best practices for meaningful open source contributions.
Q: You’ve been a part of the Mozilla community since 2012. What initially inspired you to start contributing?
I have always been interested in software performance. I started using Firefox in 2009. Sometime in 2010-2011, Firefox announced it was working on graphics hardware acceleration, which was a novel technique then. That really piqued my interest. A developer who worked on the graphics backend for Firefox wrote a blog about the progress. I tested the Firefox beta builds on some graphic intensive websites and posted my findings on their blog. The developer responded to my comments and then filed a bug on Bugzilla to track it.
