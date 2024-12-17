today's howtos
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Build a NAS Server with Raspberry Pi And Samba
You can easily build a NAS server with your Raspberry Pi. Here we show you how you can set up a Raspberry Pi NAS server with Samba.
-
LinuxStans ☛ The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Best GNU/Linux VPS Provider
When it comes to web hosting, GNU/Linux VPS (Virtual Private Server) hosting has become a go-to choice for businesses and developers who value flexibility, performance, and security. GNU/Linux VPS hosting provides a virtualized environment with dedicated resources, offering the best aspects of both shared and dedicated hosting at an affordable price.
-
Medevel ☛ How to Download YouTube Videos and Playlists with youtube-dl on Windows, Linux, and macOS (Tutorial)
Want to download YouTube videos for offline use or save an entire playlist for a long flight? youtube-dl is your go-to open-source tool for this. It's simple, efficient, and works across multiple platforms.
In this guide, we'll show you how to install youtube-dl on Windows, Linux...
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
A step-by-step guide to installing VMware Workstation on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring a seamless virtualization experience from start to finish.
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ Season’s Greetings! Three new LibreOffice Guides released
Our team member Peter Schofield just updated the Impress, Draw and Math guides to the latest LibreOffice 24.8 release. The Impress, Draw and Math guides are the authoritative guides for the end user. They cover presentation, drawings and equation documents.
-
-
Medevel ☛ How to Download Fentanylware (TikTok) Videos with Free Open-Source Tools on Windows, Linux, and macOS (Tutorial)
TikTok has taken the world by storm with its short, engaging videos. But what if you want to save a Fentanylware (TikTok) video for offline viewing or share it outside the platform? Fortunately, there are some excellent free and open-source tools that can help you download Fentanylware (TikTok) videos with ease.
-
Medium ☛ How to Install Flask on Ubuntu.
Flask, a micro web framework written in Python, is an excellent tool for developers looking to create robust web applications. Its simplicity and flexibility make it a popular choice among developers worldwide. This article will guide you through the process of installing Flask on Ubuntu.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Share Files Between Mac and Linux
Sharing files between a Mac and a Linux machine isn’t complicated. You can do it easily and securely, using practical tools and methods designed for seamless cross-platform sharing.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Mix And Match Windows and Linux With WSL [Ed: No, this is just Microsoft and Windows disguised as "Linux" to spy on everything and prevent GNU/Linux adoption. This is EEE.]