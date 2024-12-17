Programming, Development, and Web
Daniel Lemire ☛ Accessing the attributes of a struct in C++ as array elements?
In C++, it might be reasonable to represent a URL using a class or a struct made of several strings, like so: [...]
Rlang ☛ RObservations #50: a journey across the United States with {mapBliss}
{mapBliss} is a package initially developed in my attempt to copy the offerings made available by a site (since defunct) called Atlas.co. Recently I was talking about the package in a group chat and someone reached out to me sharing that he traveled to 43 states in the United States and shared with me a list of his journey.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Change overview
I was recently working with a web page developed in Webflow. The page was on a “branch”, which means it was independent from the rest of the live website. When I was getting ready to publish the site, Webflow showed a change log summary of how many changes would be merged.
Rlang ☛ Latent Growth Curve Models using the Lavaan Package in R workshop
Join our workshop on Latent Growth Curve Models using the Lavaan Package in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
Rlang ☛ Satellite mapping of surface waters in R
Join our workshop on Satellite mapping of surface waters in R, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
Rlang ☛ How to Use na.omit in R: A Comprehensive Guide to Handling Missing Values
Missing values are a common challenge in data analysis. In R programming, the na.omit() function serves as a powerful tool for handling these missing values, represented as “NA” (Not Available).
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2024 - Merry Inline C(hristmas)
It is this time of the year, the time you have finally some time to catch up finishing the projects you were supposed to do the previous months. A blizzard of C code, like the arrows in the movie 300 will descend upon you if you do, but you will end up in the naughty list of researchers if you don't; for who will analyze your data if YOU drop the ball? But fear not, because Inline::C will save the day and Perl will make the glaCiers melt away.
For the last couple of years, I have been using Inline::C to leverage a large amount of C code related to biological sequence (text) analysis for my research work. Our group has been using portable sequencing technologies by Oxford Nanopore to measure RNA molecules in real-time as markers of kidney disease progression. The problem we are facing is that understanding the data is not trivial, and many traditional bioinformatic workflows need considerable adaptation to work. Often, one has to combine exotic pieces of code that is available in C libraries into complex workflows that are non standard and require one to use the power of Perl to glue them together. Let's C how Inline::C can help us with the mess.
Perl Data Language ☛ Day 16: These are Testing Times, Indeed! - PDL Advent calendar 2024
There are bales of decorative paper Markov chains that have gotten tangled, so we're going to square things away by multiplying orthogonal matrices and checking the results with Tests.
Like a shiny package under this year's tree, Test::PDL arrived in PDL v2.094 which is newer than most Linux package managers provide. You'll either need to wait for an update or to install the latest version from CPAN. (I found installing the new version fairly easy. Just a bit of a wait.) But you can install Test::PDL from CPAN for use with an older PDL: [...]
Python
ID Root ☛ Grammar Correction using Python
In the digital age, where written communication is paramount, the importance of grammatically correct content cannot be overstated. Whether you’re a professional writer, a student, or simply someone who wants to improve their writing, having access to reliable grammar correction tools is invaluable.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Terence Eden ☛ Mastodon Now Sends Referer Headers! Hurrah!
This is excellent news. Website owners will be able to (somewhat) accurately see how much traffic Mastodon sends them. That way they can determine if there is a suitably large audience to engage with on the Fediverse.
Tedium ☛ The WP Engine Injunction: Rolling Back Logins, But Not Hurt Feelings
The preliminary injunction against WordPress wasn’t exactly much of a surprise when it was announced. You know how people say, “Don’t hold your breath?” I was able to hold my breath when following this one. (That said, whew,)
Months after WordPress founder and Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg decided to spark a public squabble with WP Engine over its business practices, a federal judge ruled that Mullenweg’s high-profile attempts to sabotage a competitor needed to be rolled back.
(The messy details, including ample tweet and Slack screenshots, are over on CourtListener.)
The moves that blocked WP Engine from WordPress’ servers? They have to be reverted. The decision by WordPress to take over the popular Advanced Custom Fields plugin from WP Engine? They gotta roll that back. The infamous loyalty checkbox? That must be no more. All the people kicked out of the community Slacks? Let ’em back in.
