Programming, Development, and Web

It is this time of the year, the time you have finally some time to catch up finishing the projects you were supposed to do the previous months. A blizzard of C code, like the arrows in the movie 300 will descend upon you if you do, but you will end up in the naughty list of researchers if you don't; for who will analyze your data if YOU drop the ball? But fear not, because Inline::C will save the day and Perl will make the glaCiers melt away.

For the last couple of years, I have been using Inline::C to leverage a large amount of C code related to biological sequence (text) analysis for my research work. Our group has been using portable sequencing technologies by Oxford Nanopore to measure RNA molecules in real-time as markers of kidney disease progression. The problem we are facing is that understanding the data is not trivial, and many traditional bioinformatic workflows need considerable adaptation to work. Often, one has to combine exotic pieces of code that is available in C libraries into complex workflows that are non standard and require one to use the power of Perl to glue them together. Let's C how Inline::C can help us with the mess.