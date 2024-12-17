Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Arduino, and More

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

CrowdSupply recently featured the Hornet Nest Alarm Panel, a PoE-enabled security panel that integrates traditional wired alarm systems with modern smart home platforms like Home Assistant. Its open-source design provides flexibility and customization for enhancing home security systems.

Espressif Systems announced the ESP32-P4 over a year ago. While the chip is not yet available for retail, a prototype development board featuring the chip was recently showcased by Olimex. This board includes multiple interfaces, such as an Ethernet connector and a camera connector, demonstrating its versatile capabilities.

NVIDIA has introduced the Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, a compact generative AI platform designed to enhance performance while remaining affordable. This new iteration delivers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, offering a 1.7x improvement over its predecessor. It supports a wide range of generative AI models, including vision transformers, large language models, and transformer-based computer vision tasks.

Based on the Fedora Linux 41 operating system series and using the KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is here to introduce x86/x86-64 emulation integration including support for AAA games to Apple Silicon based on the new conformant Vulkan 1.4 driver.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.11 and still using the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default, Kali Linux 2024.4 is here three months after the previous release, Kali Linux 2024.3, introducing Python 3.12 as the default Python interpreter, support for the latest GNOME 47 desktop environment, deprecation of the i386 kernel and images, deprecation of DSA keys in the SSH client, and new tools.

While major distros like Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, or Fedora Linux are still packaging the Xfce 4.20 desktop environment for their users, PorteuX 1.8 already ships it for those interested in taking it for a spin on their computers to discover the new features and improvements.

