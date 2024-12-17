Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, Arduino, and More
Jeff Geerling ☛ Getting beyond ProcessExecutionErrors when installing Ubuntu on arm64
Currently there are precious few SystemReady Arm computers—computers like the System76 Thelio Astra I was sent recently to test.
The level or 'band' of SystemReady SR used by modern Ampere-based arm64 workstations and servers means you can install any out-of-the-box GNU/Linux distributions, as long as they provide an arm64-compatible installer.
Raspberry Pi Kiosk
A WEB KIOSK OPERATING SYSTEM FOR YOUR RASPBERRY PI Binary Emotions provides an operating system designed for kiosk installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified resource, showing web resources from Internet, local network or local folders.
CNX Software ☛ Hornet Nest Alarm Panel – An Home Assistant-compatible, ESP32 home security automation platform with PoE and 42-zone support (Crowdfunding)
The Hornet Nest Alarm Panel is a customizable, ESP32-based alarm control system designed and produced by US-based Technology Automation Consulting for home security automation. The device is powered by the wESP32 Ethernet board with PoE support and is compatible with Home Assistant through the ESPHome firmware.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM5 gets carrier boards with built-in PoE/PoE+
Waveshare has recently launched CM5-PoE-BASE-A, a compact development and evaluation board that supports all variants of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5). While searching for more information about this product I came across Modulo5 IO PoE+, another development board from Pineboards also designed for the RPi CM5 module. Pineboards’ Modulo5 IO PoE+ offers a premium UK-manufactured PoE+ module capable of delivering 25W continuous power, with support for NVMe storage and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 Active Cooler.
CNX Software ☛ STM32-powered MM6108-EKH05 Wi-Fi HaLow evaluation kit supports Bluetooth, Camera, and Qwicc/MikroBus modules
Hackaday ☛ Using A Smartphone As A Touchscreen For Arduino
If you want a good display and interface device for an embedded project, it’s hard to look past an old smartphone. After all, you’ve got an excellent quality screen and capacitive touch interface all in the same package! [Doctor Volt] explains how to easily set up your old smartphone to work as a touchscreen for your Arduino.
Arduino ☛ Turn your old Android smartphone into an Arduino screen with the RemoteXY app
Each component you add to your Arduino project increases its complexity and the opportunity for mistakes. But most projects require some “auxiliary” hardware — components that you use to interact with the Arduino or to help it do the job you’re asking of it. Buttons and displays are great examples.
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Curvy Centerfold
What do you get when you combine a Raspberry Pi 4B, a Kaypro keyboard, and a 9″ Apple ], you get the coolest AVR development workstation I’ve seen in a while.
Hackaday ☛ 3D-Printed Boat Feeds The Fishes
In most natural environments, fish are able to feed themselves. However, if you wanted to help them out with some extra food, you could always build a 3D-printed boat to do the job for you, as [gokux] did.
Hackaday ☛ Sony Vaio Revived: How Does One Start?
A long-term project of mine is the the Sony Vaio new mainboard project. A year ago, I used it as an example to show you the cool new feature in KiCad 8, known as “background bitmaps”.