posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: The 3 most Windows-like Linux distros you can try because change is hard | ZDNET —

Windows 10's end of life is coming in 2025 and that means you have to hope your machine can run Windows 11, buy a new computer, or try something different -- like Linux.

Linux shouldn't be considered a last-choice alternative, either, because it's every bit equal to Windows or MacOS. It's reliable, secure, user-friendly, and free. What more do you want?

I know: You want an operating system that looks and feels like Windows 10. That makes perfect sense because you've been using Microsoft's OS for a long time and change is often hard.

Which distribution is right for those seeking a seamless transition from Windows to Linux? There are quite a few choices out there; I'll show you what I consider your three best options.