posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: I'm a Linux power user, and I recommend this distro to newbies and experts alike | ZDNET —

It's rare to find a Linux distribution that's not based on Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, or Arch. That's not to say they don't exist, but they are hard to find.

One such distribution is OpenMandriva (officially, OpenMandriva Lx), which is a community version of the once-heralded Mandriva (which was based on the long-since-dead Mandrake Linux). Mandrake was a very special take on Linux because it had one very important goal: make Linux easy to use for all.

That ethos was passed down to Mandriva and then to OpenMandriva, and it shows.