posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: Cheers to 5 Years of openSUSE Bar - openSUSE News —

The openSUSE community will celebrate the 5-year anniversary of the openSUSE Bar on Dec. 19. Join people in the bar and celebrate this social space where open-source enthusiasts, developers and like minded individuals can come together to discuss open source and other topics.

The bar has become more than just a meeting place; it is a space to collaborate, connect and a welcoming atmosphere for sharing ideas. For years, the space has had countless informal meetups and networking events, celebratory moments after openSUSE milestones and is a place for openSUSE fans to gather.

People are invited to join in the celebration and to share memories or stories of their experience in the openSUSE Bar.