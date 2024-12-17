Applications: Apps Updates Round-up, Mastodon App Tuba, and Krita Monthly Update
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Apps Updates Round-up: Audacity 3.7.1, Octave 9.3, Scrcpy 3.1
Linux world got some big updates, such as XFCE 4.20, RHEL 10.0 Beta, and GNU/Linux Mint 22.1 Beta, in last days. While, many free open-source apps also released updates recently you may care about.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux Mastodon App Tuba Adds Post Scheduling, Drafts + More
A new version of Tuba, the open-source Mastodon client for GNU/Linux desktops, is out – and it’s a whopper! Tuba 0.9.0 delivers a wide array of new features, enhancements, and general finesse touching nearly every aspect of the client’s top-tier Fediverse experience. Chief among the highlights for is the addition of support for scheduled and draft posts. Posts can be scheduled from the composer, and a list of scheduled (not yet shared) posts can be accessed from a new sidebar entry, where scheduled posts and be edited/amended.
Krita ☛ Krita Monthly Update - Edition 21
Welcome to the @Krita-promo team's November 2024 development and community update.
The Community Bug Hunt has ended, with dozens of bugs fixed and over a hundred bug more reports closed. Huge thanks to everyone who participated, and if you missed it, the plan is to make this a regular occurrence.