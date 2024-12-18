posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: Leaving Windows 10 for Linux? 5 security differences to consider first | ZDNET —

For those who are looking to replace Windows 10, you might be wondering just how different Windows and Linux are. Beyond the usual concerns for the user interface, there's also security to take into consideration.

I've been using Linux for nearly thirty years, and I've only had one serious security issue in that time (a rootkit injected into a server I adopted). Other than that, it's been smooth sailing.

You've probably heard that Linux is more secure than Windows. If not, I'm here to tell you that it is. But what makes Linux so much more secure than Windows -- and how do the operating systems differ when it comes to security?

Let me offer a few items to help you understand these differences.