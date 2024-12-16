While major distros like Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, or Fedora Linux are still packaging the Xfce 4.20 desktop environment for their users, PorteuX 1.8 already ships it for those interested in taking it for a spin on their computers to discover the new features and improvements.
Xfce 4.20 is packed with lots of new features and improvements like experimental support for Wayland with support for the Labwc and Wayfire compositors, improved support for HiDPI displays, and libxfce4windowing as a new abstraction library to present windowing concepts in a windowing-system-independent manner.