10 lessons I've learned from the open-source community that aren't about tech
Quoting: 10 lessons I've learned from the open-source community that aren't about tech | ZDNET —
I've been working with and writing about open-source software since 1999 and it has been a journey. From the early days of feeling like one of a small crowd to knowing I was part of a massive movement that has helped reshape the world, I've enjoyed (almost) every minute of the voyage.
You might think that the lessons I've learned from being part of the open-source environment would be centered on technology. However, many things I've learned on the trip inform other aspects of life.
Let me share those with you.