Games: Steam Deck, Sorry We're Closed, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White and Steam Deck Australia have launched
Two big things have arrived. The first is that you can attempt to grab the sleek looking Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White right now, and the Steam Deck is now available in Australia.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Single-player survival horror game Sorry We're Closed out now and should work great on Steam Deck
This looks awesome and quite weird, especially if you love your retro-infused games. Sorry We're Closed is the first release from à la mode games available now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Devs of chill arcade freeriding game SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding use the Steam Deck as their performance target
SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding is a recent discovery that looks wonderful. A chill arcade freeriding game where it's just you against the raw wilderness and they plan to have it working to perfection on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Direct3D to Vulkan translation layer DXVK v2.5.1 released fixing GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and an anisotropic filtering regression
Following on from the rather large DXVK 2.5 update a week ago, a smaller bug-fix release is out now for the Direct3D to Vulkan translation layer used by Proton. The projects works with Direct3D 8/9/10/11.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unofficial PC port of Zelda: Majora's Mask, 2 Ship 2 Harkinian has a big new release out
Released originally back in May, 2 Ship 2 Harkinian allows you to play Nintendo's Zelda: Majora's Mask properly on PC and a new release just shipped. Release Satoko Alfa 1.1.0 went out over a week ago, plus Satoko Bravo 1.1.1 a few days ago to clean up some issues.
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRA for classic RTS games like Red Alert has a new playtest with enhanced visuals, revamped map editor
OpenRA is a free and open source project to play classic strategy games like Red Alert, Command & Conquer, and Dune 2000. It's also used as the base for some original games. A new playtest is finally out with lots new!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux kernel 6.12 is out now with real-time capabilities, more gaming handheld support
Here it is, another big Linux kernel release is out now. Linux kernel 6.12 is an exciting one too with a big feature finally landing.