posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 28, 2024



Quoting: KDE neon rebase progressing – KDE neon Developers' Blog —

Here at KDE neon tower we have been busy rebasing our KDE software builds from Ubuntu 22.04 (jammy) to Ubuntu 24.04 (noble). This always takes longer than you’d think, mostly because it’s a moving target so we also have to keep updating the incoming releases from Plasma, Frameworks, Gear and even Calligra. We had a couple of delays when Jonathan caught Covid (4 years after it was worth sympathy to do so) and then the build server had issues and needed itself rebuilding. But the package archives are there and the Docker images are there and today the first ISO got built which boots successfully. Next steps are making sure all the software is up to date and getting the upgrade solid. Be with you soon!