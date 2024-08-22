posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Mozilla Has Been Suspiciously Silent About Google And Manifest V3 —

Currently, uBlock Origin users are advised to switch to uBlock Origin Lite, a Manifest-V3-based Chrome extension that has a limited capability to block all types of ads/trackers on Chromium-based web browsers.

But there is a giant red panda hiding in the shadows who hasn’t rung its sound yet about all of this.

Mozilla is the maker of the famous Firefox browser which has been using its own web engine called “Gecko” since forever, and hence, is not affected at all by these moves from Google.

Firefox users using uBlock Origin extension to block ads can continue doing so without any type of hassle.

Instead of using this news as a good marketing material to market for the only viable and independent web browser in the Internet, and how it can always block annoying ads on users’ machines, Mozilla has not published anything at all about this.

Their social media accounts are silent about this news, and their official blog writes about AI and inclusiveness.