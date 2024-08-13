Windows TCO: Ransomware, Breaches, Botnets, and More

Australian mining company Evolution Mining Limited has become the latest victim of a ransomware attack. The company, known for its significant presence in the global gold mining industry, announced on Monday, August 12, that it had become aware of the cybersecurity incident just last week, on August 8. This Evolution Mining cyberattack adds to a growing list of attacks that have recently targeted Australian companies, highlighting the persistent and evolving nature of cyber threats in the country.

In an official statement, Evolution Mining disclosed that the ransomware attack had impacted its IT systems.