Windows TCO: Ransomware, Breaches, Botnets, and More
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Rethinking ransomware defence: BullWall's innovative approach to containment
According to Statista, spending on IT security grew from just under US$100-billion in 2017 to a projected more than $200-billion by 2024, yet the outcomes have been far from positive. The reasons for this are varied and complicated, but the fact remains the current predominant approach of “prevention” is insufficient, and a new last line of defence is required.
The Korea Times ☛ Musk's interview with Trump marred by technical glitches
Eighteen minutes into an interview that was supposed to start at 8 p.m. EDT., Musk posted on X that the platform was experiencing a “massive” denial-of-service attack (DDOS), which is a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data to overwhelm it and knock it offline.
KPMG International ☛ Exploring Botnets: Understanding the Threat Landscape
A botnet is a network of computers infected by malware and controlled remotely by a command-and-control center (C2 servers or CnC). The concept of botnets dates to the early 2000s. In 2001, a worm called "MafiaBoy" infected thousands of computers, creating a network of compromised machines under remote control. This incident showcased the formidable power of botnets and their capacity to execute large-scale attacks. Over the years, botnets have grown significantly in sophistication and scale, continuing to pose a substantial threat to cybersecurity.
Paubox Inc ☛ What is a botnet?
A botnet is a network of internet-connected devices, each running one or more bots (short for robots or automated scripts) controlled remotely by a command-and-control (C&C) server. These devices can include computers, servers, smartphones, IoT devices, or any device connected to the [Internet].
[Old] Paubox Inc ☛ What is a DDoS attack?
DDoS, short for "Distributed Denial-of-Service," is a form of cybercrime where attackers flood a server with massive internet traffic, rendering it inaccessible to legitimate users. These attacks can cause disruptions, financial losses, and damage a company's reputation.
Cyble Inc ☛ Australia's Evolution Mining Cyberattack Disrupts Operations
Australian mining company Evolution Mining Limited has become the latest victim of a ransomware attack. The company, known for its significant presence in the global gold mining industry, announced on Monday, August 12, that it had become aware of the cybersecurity incident just last week, on August 8. This Evolution Mining cyberattack adds to a growing list of attacks that have recently targeted Australian companies, highlighting the persistent and evolving nature of cyber threats in the country.
In an official statement, Evolution Mining disclosed that the ransomware attack had impacted its IT systems.
Cyble Inc ☛ Switzeland's Schlatter Industries Falls Victim To Cyberattack
Switzerland-based Schlatter Industries announced that its IT network was compromised by a sophisticated malware attack on Friday. The company suspects that the attack may have been a professional attempt to extort money from its engineering services.
India Times ☛ Swiss-based Schlatter says IT network affected by cyberattack
The group was hit on Friday by a cyberattack using malware, and the unknown perpetrators were attempting to "blackmail Schlatter", it said, disclosing no further details.
The Scotsman ☛ It’s time to bring cyber into the boardroom - Anthony Quinn
While the big organisations make the headlines, this doesn’t mean SMEs are safe. Attacks on these organisations may not receive mass media attention, but this doesn’t make them any less severe. Think catastrophic data losses, reputational damage, the erosion of customer trust, a complete halt in operations, irreparable financial losses and, in the very worst cases, game over.
The Register UK ☛ CrowdStrike president gladly accepts 'Epic Fail' Pwnie award
The award's recipient was never really in doubt. The list of nominations for each Pwnie was released five days after the incident began and as such, there could only ever be one winner of this in 2024.
While every other award entry has a shortlist of nominations, each with detailed descriptions of the reasons for their inclusion, the Epic Fail category simply lists "lol" and "lmao even" as the contenders.
Bitdefender ☛ The BlackSuit ransomware gang has demanded over $500 million since 2022
That staggering statistic has been made public in an update to a joint advisory issued by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and the FBI, warning organisations about the threat posed by the BlackSuit gang.
BlackSuit, confirms the advisory, is an evolution of the Royal ransomware which made headlines attacking victims ranging from US healthcare organisations to telecoms firms. Royal was itself born out of the remains of the infamous Russian Conti group.