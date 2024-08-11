posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 11, 2024



Quoting: Thunderbird 130 Beta Includes a Tray Icon for Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

In the Thunderbird 130 beta release notes the ‘what’s new’ section lists “added Linux system tray icon”, and what’s mind-blowing about the addition is that it developers a feature request first filed on the Mozilla bug tracker a staggering 25 years ago!

Tray icons are a bit old hat, but they remain useful on systems that don’t handle background apps in an intuitive or familiar manner.

Thunderbird for Windows has a system tray icon/applet, but the e-mail client has not (to my knowledge) ever had one on Linux or macOS systems.

Over the years Linux users have relied on a multitude of workarounds, Thunderbird add-ons, and API-leveraging third-party apps, scripts, or extensions to get a functional Thunderbird tray menu (Birdtray being one I used in the past).