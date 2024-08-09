posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



Quoting: Canonical Announces Shift in Ubuntu Kernel Selection Strategy —

In a bold move, the Canonical Kernel Team (CKT) has announced a significant shift in selecting Linux kernel versions for upcoming Ubuntu releases. The team aims to align more closely with the latest developments from the upstream Linux kernel.

This change is intended to provide Ubuntu users with the most recent kernel features and enhancements, even if this means incorporating Release Candidate versions at the time of the Ubuntu release freeze.

Historically, the kernel selection process for Ubuntu releases was a careful balance between the independent release schedules of the upstream Linux kernel and Ubuntu’s own rigid release timelines.

The upstream Linux kernel, developed by the global Linux community, follows a loosely time-based model, releasing new versions approximately every two to three months depending on readiness and stability.