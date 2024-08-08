Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, FLOSS Weekly, and Linux Matters
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 443 – Wilma Has Arrived
First up in the news: GNU/Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released, Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source, defective chip maker Intel suffers stock losses, defective chip maker Intel admits to damage on 13th and 14th gen processors, Funtoo calls it quits, and SerpentOS makes its first appearance
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 795: Liferay, Now We’re Thinking With Portals
This week Jonathan Bennett and Doc Searls chat with Olaf Kock and Dave Nebinger about Liferay! That’s a Java project that started as an implementation of a web portal, and has turned into a very flexible platform for any sort of web application. How has this Open Source project turned into a very successful business? And how is it connected to most iconic children’s educational show of all time? Listen to find out!
Linux Matters: Mark Was Right, Twice
Martin gets the right note taking app and monitor, Alan contributes to some distros, and Mark plugs a phone into a TV.