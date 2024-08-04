GNOME Desktop/GTK Picks

Not a fan of the Snap Store that comes preinstalled in Ubuntu these days? No worries. Get the OG back.

Though Ubuntu uses a customized version of the GNOME desktop environment, it doesn't use the GNOME Software Center application.

Ubuntu has its own 'App Center' application that is focused on Snap packages. It gives priority to Snaps over Deb and doesn't support Flatpak integration as far as I know.

And I don't like that. I feel more at home with the original GNOME Software center.

The good thing is that it is quite simple to get the OG Software Center back on Ubuntu. I'll show you how in this tutorial.