GNOME Desktop/GTK Picks

It's FOSS ☛ Getting the Real GNOME Software Back in Ubuntu 24.04
Not a fan of the Snap Store that comes preinstalled in Ubuntu these days? No worries. Get the OG back.
Though Ubuntu uses a customized version of the GNOME desktop environment, it doesn't use the GNOME Software Center application.
Ubuntu has its own 'App Center' application that is focused on Snap packages. It gives priority to Snaps over Deb and doesn't support Flatpak integration as far as I know.
And I don't like that. I feel more at home with the original GNOME Software center.
The good thing is that it is quite simple to get the OG Software Center back on Ubuntu. I'll show you how in this tutorial.
Takao Fujiwara: vim-gtk-syntax with XDG
I tried vim-gtk-syntax package in Fedora 40 and I noticed VIM 9.1 has already supported XDG.
vim-gtk-syntax package installs the syntax files into /usr/share/vim/vimfiles/syntax and I noticed the directory has glib.vim and gtk3.vim files while the files are not updated after 2013-07-16
Takao Fujiwara: Bluetooth mouse in dual boot of backdoored Windows 11 and GNU/Linux #3
Previously I set up Bluetooth mouse in dual boot of backdoored Windows 10 and Fedora with #1 and #2.
I recently bought a bluetooth mouse of Logicool M550s (Pebble Mouse 2 M550s) newly and set up the bluetooth mouse in dual boot of backdoored Windows 11 and Fedora 40 and the configuration is a bit different.