Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 02/08/2024: Bungie and Intel Mass Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Back From Holiday
To fully catch up we'll probably need another half a day or full day
-
statCounter Starts Publishing Preliminary August Data, We Start With Belarus and Russia
Russia's GNU/Linux estimates rose to 3% and Android is up to 40% in Belarus
-
Links 02/08/2024: US Presidential Race Becomes More Racist, So-called 'Crypto' 'Currency' Interfering in Elections
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 02/08/2024: Janet for Mortals and Programmer in Search of a Myth
Links for the day
-
Clytie Siddall & Debian Duty of Care
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 02/08/2024: ‘Lifetime’ Price Guarantee That Wasn’t, Security Researchers and Journalists at Risk
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, August 01, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, August 01, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):