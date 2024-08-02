Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Junichi Uekawa: Joining Debconf, it's been 16 years.
Joining Debconf, it's been 16 years. I feel very different. Back then I didn't understand the need for people who were not directly doing Debian work, now I think I appreciate things more.
I don't remember what motivated me to do everything back then. Now I am doing what is necessary for me. Maybe it was back then too.
Junichi Uekawa: I've tried Element app for matrix first time during Debconf.
I've tried Element app for matrix first time during Debconf. It feels good. For me it's a better IRC.
I've been using it on my Chromebook and one annoyance is that I haven't found a keyboard shortcut for sending messages.
I would have expected shift or ctrl with Enter would send the current message, but so far I have been touching the display to send messages.
Can I fix this? Where is the code?
Jonathan McDowell: Using QEmu for UEFI/TPM testing
This is one of those posts that’s more for my own reference than likely to be helpful for others. If you’re unlucky it’ll have some useful tips for you. If I’m lucky then I’ll get a bunch of folk pointing out some optimisations.
First, what I’m trying to achieve. I want a virtual machine environment where I can manually do tests on random kernels, and also various TPM related experiments. So I don’t want something as fixed as a libvirt setup. I’d like the following: [...]
Ubuntu ☛ Charmed Kubeflow 1.9 enters general availability with new support for GenAI
Kubeflow 1.9. Kubeflow is a fully open source MLOps platform, part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as an incubation project. Canonical is one of the project’s official distributors, ensuring security maintenance of the container images, tight integration with the wider AI/ML ecosystem, and delivering enterprise support and managed services. The latest release offers new features related to GenAI, enabling organisations to run any new initiative in production.
