posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2024



Quoting: 5 Linux commands to use for quickly viewing the content of files | ZDNET —

One of the best things about Linux is that it offers several ways of handling every task. Everything you do in Linux will have an alternative method, from the simplest to the most complex. But don't worry; there's no need to get overwhelmed because you can select one method and stick with it.

Take, for instance, viewing the content of text files. For decades, I've used one method, even though I know there are other ways to do it. But my brain always defaults to what's already ingrained.

This task is what I want to talk about today… viewing the content of text files is a function I find myself doing quite a bit. From code and notes to configuration files (and everything in between), I have to view such files regularly.

But what commands are available for this?