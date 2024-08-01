First Arch Linux ISO Release Powered by Linux 6.10 Is Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 01, 2024



Arch Linux 2024.08.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for August 2024 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.10 kernel series, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Of course, this kernel arrived several days ago in Arch Linux’s stable repositories for existing users. Arch Linux 2024.08.01 also includes all the updated packages released in July 2024, including the latest Archinstall 2.8.1 menu-based installer that brings some interesting changes for a better installation experience.

