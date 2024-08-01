Games: The Jackbox Megapicker, Temtem: Swarm, The Garden Path, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Jackbox Megapicker has been corrupting some Steam Decks
A bit of an oops here with the newly released The Jackbox Megapicker, with the Native Linux version causing the Steam Deck to get corrupted.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Temtem: Swarm developers highlight their work on Steam Deck support
Looks like Temtem: Swarm, the spin-off from Crema and GGTech Studios from the original online creature-collector Temtem, seems like it's going to have great Steam Deck support at release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Super cosy slice of life sim The Garden Path is out now
The Garden Path from developer carrotcake is a slice-of-life sim about the joy of gardening, designed to be picked up and played in short and sweet bites. It's a real cosy gem you should take a look at. Another great Godot Engine game released!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Intel Core Ultra Lunar Lake launches September 3
While Intel are currently battling issues with their crashing 13th and 14th Gen CPUs, they're now planning to launch Intel Core Ultra Lunar Lake in September.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam will now show you who is playing on Steam Deck
In the latest Steam Client Beta for Desktop and Steam Deck, Valve will actually show you who is gaming on a Steam Deck. A small cosmetic change, but a fun one for Steam Deck fans.