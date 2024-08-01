today's howtos
-
InfoWorld ☛ How to use the watch command
In this Linux tip, we will try out the watch command. It’s a command that will run repeatedly, overwriting its previous output until you stop it with a ^c (Ctrl + “c”) command. It can be used to sit and wait for some change in the output that you’re waiting to see.
-
Common Questions and Answers for deepin Users - Part 1
Based on the common issues encountered during the download, installation, and usage of deepin, we have compiled these issues into a Q&A for your reference. We hope this can help everyone.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on /Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Linux Mint 22. Surveillance Giant Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers worldwide, known for its speed, reliability, and user-friendly interface.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NTP on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NTP on AlmaLinux 9. NTP is a networking protocol designed to synchronize the clocks of computers over a network. It operates using a hierarchical system of time sources, with each level or stratum representing the distance from the reference clock.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreWolf Browser on Debian 12. LibreWolf is an open-source, privacy-oriented web browser that aims to provide users with enhanced security and anonymity while browsing the internet. As a fork of Mozilla Firefox, LibreWolf inherits its robust features and customizability while implementing additional privacy-enhancing modifications.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Rust Programming Language on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Create and Add Users to Sudoers on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VSCode on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20 [Ed: This is proprietary spyware of Microsoft though. Use KATE instead.]
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20 [Ed: Proprietary malware. Use Git, now Microsoft's attack on Git.]
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade Flatpak on Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SSH on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8
-
-
How to Install Proxmox in Ubuntu
Proxmox is a Debian-based solution for creating a virtualization server. Proxmox recommends the creation of a new server by using Proxmox instead of installing it over an old server. It also doesn’t support other distributions other than Debian.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Securing your ISPConfig 3 managed mailserver with a valid Let's Encrypt SSL certificate
If you're running your own mailserver, it's best practice to connect to it securely with a SSL/TLS connection. You'll need a valid certificate for these secure connections. In this tutorial, we'll set up a Let's Encrypt certificate for our mailserver that renews automatically.