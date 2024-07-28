Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: watch - LinuxLinks
The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.
There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
rwatch - Rust implementation of watch - LinuxLinks
rwatch is a command-line utility written in Rust that allows you to run a command repeatedly and watch its output.
It’s a Rust re-implementation of the classic Unix watch command.
This is free and open source software.
rep - perform find and replace on grep-formatted lines - LinuxLinks
By default, it outputs a diff-preview of the changes to standard output, and with a flag it can write the changes to the files in place.
rep was inspired by wgrep for Emacs, which allows editing grep results in an Emacs buffer and then writing those changes to the source files. Much of the functionality, and the overall structure of the source code, was borrowed from sd. rep began as a fork of sd.
This is free and open source software.
ImageFan Reloaded - tab-based image viewer - LinuxLinks
ImageFan Reloaded is a cross-platform, lightweight, tab-based image viewer, supporting multi-core processing.
It uses the Avalonia UI framework.
This is free and open source software.
wofi-emoji - simple emoji selector for Wayland - LinuxLinks
wofi-emoji is a simple emoji selector for Wayland using wofi that relies on wtype and wl-clipboard.
This is free and open source software.
findpick - general purpose file picker combining "find" command with a fuzzy finder - LinuxLinks
findpick is a general purpose file picker combining “find” command with a fuzzy finder.
This program started out rather simple as an alias. The developer’s goal was to combine the search with a fuzzy finder menu and extend the output to an absolute path. The many options and complex nature of find and the other commands made it hard to remember how everything worked. To make things easier with simple flags, the findpick script was created.
This is free and open source software.
mydraft - wireframing tool - LinuxLinks
mydraft is a wireframing tool.
It uses React, React Hooks, Redux, TypeScript, Webpack and Ant design.
This is free and open source software.
electerm - terminal emulator and much more - LinuxLinks
The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line.
electerm is a terminal emulator with bags of additional functionality. It’s free and open source software.