posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Quoting: PhotoPrism Bolsters User Access with New Single Sign-On Feature —

PhotoPrism, a popular open-source self-hosted photo management solution with AI capabilities, has released an update, introducing several new features and improvements. Here they are.

The highlighting novelty of the release is that PhotoPrism has added support for single sign-on using OpenID Connect, a widely used authentication protocol built on top of OAuth 2.0 to simplify user access and bolster security.

This new functionality allows users to log in using their existing credentials from other services that support OIDC, reducing password fatigue and enhancing security.