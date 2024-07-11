Highlights of DXVK 2.4 include D3D8 support as the Direct3D 8 to Vulkan translation D8VK has been merged into DXVK, support for multiple window system backends in dxvk-native, and non-native refresh rate emulation for reporting a different refresh rate to video games in environments where the display mode can’t be changed.

Firefox 129 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser that only introduces an improved Reader View that replaces the “Type controls” menu with a “Text and layout” menu that features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment.