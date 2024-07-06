SUSE/OpenSUSE: Bug Report, OBS, MicroOS, and Tumbleweed

My First OpenSUSE Bug Report

One of the first contributions one can make to an Open Source community is a bug report. Effectively, except for one wifi issue on my Tumbleweed computer that seemed to go away on its own, I haven't actually run into many bugs.

However, when using my LEAP laptop, I was constantly driven to distraction by accidentally pasting when I was trying to click. What was happening was I would click the middle part of the bottom of my track pad, and that would trigger the "past by middle click" "feature" in GNOME.

I was a bit surprised by the lack of configurability for the track pad, but I chalked that up to GNOME being GNOME. I tried to disable "tap to click" as a work around.