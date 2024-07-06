SUSE/OpenSUSE: Bug Report, OBS, MicroOS, and Tumbleweed
-
My First OpenSUSE Bug Report
My First OpenSUSE Bug Report
One of the first contributions one can make to an Open Source community is a bug report. Effectively, except for one wifi issue on my Tumbleweed computer that seemed to go away on its own, I haven't actually run into many bugs.
However, when using my LEAP laptop, I was constantly driven to distraction by accidentally pasting when I was trying to click. What was happening was I would click the middle part of the bottom of my track pad, and that would trigger the "past by middle click" "feature" in GNOME.
I was a bit surprised by the lack of configurability for the track pad, but I chalked that up to GNOME being GNOME. I tried to disable "tap to click" as a work around.
-
Workflow Run Easy Filtering And Others
In this round of SCM/CI Integration improvements, we have simplified the way you can filter by event source and have modified the notifications about workflow run failures to reach users or groups the token is shared with. Better Workflow Runs Filtering You might deal with tons of workflow runs in Your Profile > Manage Your Tokens > Workflow Runs. That’s why we have been determined to improve the filtering on that page.
-
The New Stack ☛ Exploring MicroOS, OpenSUSE’s Immutable Container OS
The thing about containerization is that less is always more.
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/26 & 27
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
My excuse to span two weeks in this report is quite simple: last week was the openSUSE Conference in Nuremberg and I spent my time talking to all the fun people from the community instead. And I am sure you are forgiving me for this. With the conference in full swing and weekends in between, it is quite amazing that the release Team (mostly Ana these days) still managed to produce and publish 12 snapshots (0620, 0621, 0622, 0624, 0625, 0627, 0628, 0629, 0701, 0702, 0703, and 0704)