Kernel: Linux Performance and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Single-line defective chip maker Intel Meteor Lake Linux patch boosts performance by 72%
Intel recently released a one-line code patch for its Meteor Lake CPUs, resulting in huge performance wins in Linux. That single line of code fine-tunes the P-State CPU frequency scaling driver.
-
LWN ☛ Extensible scheduler class to be merged for 6.11
The extensible scheduler class
("sched_ext") framework allows the writing of CPU schedulers as a set of
BPF programs. It has been somewhat
controversial, and its merging into the kernel has been blocked despite
a clear level of interest from users.
Linus Torvalds has now let
it be known that he has made a decision and, overriding the scheduler
maintainer, will merge sched_ext for the 6.11 release.