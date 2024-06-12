Kernel: Linux Performance and More

With the upcoming Firefox 128 release, Mozilla will try to push the revamped dialog to clear user data, initially planned for Firefox 126. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, as well as temporary cached files and pages.

Built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 is here a year after openSUSE Leap 15.5 and it’s powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series. It features pre-installed images with the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS, GNOME 45, and Xfce 4.18 desktop environments.

It’s been a long time coming and it’s also been challenging for the devs, but Raspberry Pi 5 support is finally here for both AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and AlmaLinux OS 8.10 releases, featuring the GNOME desktop environment as the default graphical interface.

Last week, TUXEDO Computers unveiled a prototype ARM notebook at the 2024 Computex Taipei computer trade fair powered by a Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm with 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz clock speed, a built-in Adreno GPU with 1.25 GHz clock speed, and 20W TDP, as well as 32 GB LPDDRX5 RAM.