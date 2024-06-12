KDE/GSoC, Plasma Browser Integration 1.9.1, GNOME 46 and Beyond
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
The Last 2 Weeks in my GSoC
We’re already on Week 3 of the coding period of Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code! As a reminder, I’m adding Python support to a few KDE Frameworks. During the first two weeks I added support for KWidgetsAddons, and it’s now almost finished except for two widgets whose bindings aren’t generated properly and don’t compile.
I also wrote (with the help of my mentor Carl) the necessary CMake code to build the library.
Plasma Browser Integration 1.9.1
I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.9.1 on the Firefox Web Store. This is the Firefox release of version 1.9 that was released way back in November 2023. We’re not sure how it got stuck in Add-on review and that we didn’t realize this but whatever the reason, it’s out now! This is a maintenance release shipping a couple of important changes as well as the usual translation updates. The extension is of course fully supported under Plasma 6!
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Andy Holmes: GNOME 46 and Beyond
A lot happened in GNOME 46 for GNOME Online Accounts, including two new providers, a port to GTK4 and Adwaita, authentication in the desktop browser, and a large refactoring towards contemporary platform conventions.
The new WebDAV and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 providers contrast quite a bit, although both made progress in the general direction we want to move. The existing Nexcloud provider was a good starting point for WebDAV, but support for more implementations and auto-discovery were important goals for our push towards open protocols and local-first principles.
