today's leftovers
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ You may want to avoid NVIDIA driver 550 if you're on a laptop
If you are a laptop user, you may want to avoid driver version 550 because there is a megathread on the NVIDIA forum where users are reporting that this version is making their distributions randomly crash.
Audiocasts/Shows
2024-06-04 [Older] Manjaro 23.1.4 "Vulcan" PLASMA Desktop Quick Overview #shorts
2024-06-04 [Older] Kaspersky Offers A Free Virus Removal Tool For Linux
2024-06-03 [Older] GNOME's Precarious Relationship With Ubuntu
2024-06-07 [Older] Enterprise Linux Security Episode 91 - The Shared Responsibility Model
2024-06-02 [Older] 5 Things Every New Linux User Should Try!!
FSFE
-
Openwashing
-
Simon Willison ☛ Ultravox
Ultravox says it's licensed under MIT, but I would expect it to also have to inherit aspects of the Llama 3 license since it uses that as a base model.
