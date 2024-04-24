Games: Trackline Express, Swarm Grinder 1.0, OpenXR in Godot Engine Improved, KILLBEAT, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Trackline Express is a quirky, funny and unique journey
Trackline Express is a game all about getting your train across an unforgiving desert, and it's a whole lot of fun coming from Bubblebird Studio who also made the cute Haven Park. Note: key provided by KeyMailer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Shoot through a mass of alien cells in Swarm Grinder 1.0 out now
Swarm Grinder is a repeatable action roguelite where you control a little mech, as you battle your way through a big swarm of cells that spawn various types of enemies. An interesting one if you enjoy games like Vampire Survivors.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Khronos Group seeking proposals for paid work to improve OpenXR for Godot Engine
The Khronos Group, the overseers of many open standards like OpenGL, Vulkan, OpenXR and more are currently looking to pay someone to improve OpenXR in Godot Engine.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Rhythm-shooter roguelite KILLBEAT sounds like a real blast
You don't see many roguelites like this! KILLBEAT blends musical rhythm shooting with fast-paced action to create something that looks rather fun.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Verified highlights for April 2024
Here's another wonderful selection of games to add to your Steam Deck, after looking over what has been recently Steam Deck Verified to give you hopefully the best experience. It's been a little while since the last one too, so maybe you've missed something great.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve tweak 4K screen scaling on Linux, plus more Remote Play fixes
A fresh Desktop Steam Client Beta has been released, and it sounds like a useful one for those of you who do Remote Play. It's always nice to see more Remote Play fixes, because it often ends up as the least stable feature on Steam, especially on Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.5.19 Preview out for Steam Deck
Valve released another small SteamOS Preview update for Steam Deck, along with an additional Steam Client Beta update.