today's howtos and software
-
Migrate Microsoft Windows virtual machine to Oracle Linux KVM by virt-v2v
In this example I'm going to show how-to migrate a Microsoft Windows virtual machine from a local OVA file to Oracle Linux KVM and Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager by leveraging the opensource utility "virt-v2v"; the same guide will also show how to get "VirtIO" drivers installed on Microsoft Windows to efficiently work while running on the KVM hypervisor.
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Tips for migrating to OpenJDK
Many organisations poised to migrate from Oracle Java SE will wonder how long the process will take. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to that question, though. The time needed for a migration depends on at least half a dozen variables that are specific to an organisation...
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Set Up Tailscale with Home Assistant
Tailscale is a VPN service that allows you to make private devices and applications accessible anywhere in the world. It creates a point-to-point connection between devices, so only those included in the network can talk to each other. Tailscale is also super easy to configure and set up on multiple devices.
Using Tailscale with Home Assistant allows you to remotely access it without making it publicly accessible. You can also use it to create a private connection to external devices that are not on the local network. It is a secure way to handle outside access to your Home Assistant installation.
-
TecMint ☛ fswatch – Track File and Directory Changes in Linux
It executes four types of monitors on different operating systems such as: [...]
-
TecMint ☛ Tasksel – Quickly Install Software Groups in Debian and Ubuntu
The first is installing individual packages using package management tools such as apt-get, apt, aptitude, and synaptic. The second method is by using Tasksel.