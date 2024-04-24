Microsoft Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Windows TCO (Security Incidents)
Digital Restrictions (DRM)
The Register UK ☛ Windows 11 gives more old CPUs the cold shoulder
The Register asked Microsoft to confirm this, but was told by a spokesperson that the company didn't have anything further to share on the matter.
Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ UnitedHealth Says Patient Data Exposed in Change Healthcare Cyberattack
Roughly 4Tb of data might have been stolen during the disruptive attack that caused major healthcare system outages across the US, an Alphv/BlackCat ransomware affiliate allegedly responsible for the intrusion has claimed.
The Record ☛ Russian hackers claim cyberattack on Indiana water plant
Over the weekend, the group said that the operation against Indiana’s facility is just one in a series of [successful] attacks on U.S. infrastructure.
CNN ☛ Russia-linked hacking group claims to have targeted Indiana water plant
Ankrum said federal authorities were investigating the incident. He referred further questions to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. A CISA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
On Saturday, Russian-speaking hackers posted a video to social media claiming credit for a cyberattack on a TMU wastewater treatment plant. Ankrum told CNN he had not watched the video but emphasized that the plant continued to operate throughout the cyberattack.
Wired ☛ Change Healthcare Finally Admits It Paid Ransomware Hackers—and Still Faces a Patient Data Leak
More than two months after the start of a ransomware debacle whose impact ranks among the worst in the history of cybersecurity, the medical firm Change Healthcare finally confirmed what cybercriminals, security researchers, and Bitcoin's blockchain had already made all too clear: that it did indeed pay a ransom to the hackers who targeted the company in February. And yet, it still faces the risk of losing vast amounts of customers' sensitive medical data.
