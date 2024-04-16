Announcing AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2024



Hello Community! The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the availability of AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta “Seafoam Ocelot” for all supported architectures: [...]

The AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta introduces updates to enhance machine security and data protection. Enhancements in web-console and system roles automate additional operations and promote consistency in complex IT environments. The new release’s features aim to improve system availability and reliability, facilitate easier recovery operations, and enhance virtual machine snapshot capabilities in hybrid cloud environments. The new system roles introduced enable the creation and management of logical volume manager (LVM) snapshots for improved data backup and recovery processes. Additionally, updates in the 9.4 Beta release continue to improve performance, scalability, and reliability for developers in building and managing applications.

